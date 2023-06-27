Ty’s ROADSIDE is Defying the Coleman Curse

As you cruise along Coleman Blvd, keep an eye out for the stationed teal blue golf cart and the enchanting string lights adorning the relaxed outdoor patio. This delightful setup extends a warm invitation to neighbors, friends, locals, tourists, and everyone alike, beckoning them to the doors of Ty's ROADSIDE Coastal Kitchen. No matter where you're headed – be it the beach, disembarking from a boat, or simply seeking a casual atmosphere where the cuisine is far from ordinary – Ty’s welcomes you to “come as you are.”

Owner, Ty Neal

Ty Neal and his family-owned restaurant have triumphed over what is often referred to as the "Coleman curse." March 2023 marked a significant milestone as the restaurant celebrated its two-year anniversary at 713 Coleman Blvd. Neal couldn't overlook the fact that several concepts had experienced a revolving door of turnover before him. In fact, since 2008, the location has been home to six different establishments, with Ty's ROADSIDE Coastal Kitchen being the seventh in line.

Despite the alleged curse and the daunting challenge of opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Neal remained undeterred. Three years ago, he, his wife, their son (13) and their two daughters, now 16 and 18 years old, made the move from Northern Virginia to Charleston. Their love for the Lowcountry had been cultivated through years of vacationing on Isle of Palms, Sullivans Island, and Kiawah Island. Hilton Head Island had initially captivated Neal's fascination before they officially settled in Charleston in 2020, just before the pandemic struck.

Neal says he always imagined his ideal concept in Charleston with a distinct setting—a standalone location adorned with whimsical string lights, a charming gravel parking lot. And to top it off, he desired a name that would not only capture attention but also – well – rhyme. Thus, Ty's ROADSIDE was born, as if the universe conspired to align his aspirations with reality. This establishment holds a special place for Neal as it marks the first time he has chosen to name a restaurant after himself.

Signing the lease right before COVID-19 hit, Neal faced unprecedented obstacles as his opening was delayed by about a year. The world came to a standstill, and doubts swirled in everyone's minds. "We were dead in the water immediately," Neal reminisced, recognizing that the pandemic posed a significant challenge—"a challenge the world had never seen before.”

Rather than giving up or seeking an escape from his lease, Neal remained steadfast in his commitment. He saw the pandemic as an opportune moment to revamp both the interior and exterior of the building. Embracing the circumstances, he turned adversity into an advantage, utilizing the time to remodel the restaurant and make it even more appealing to future patrons.

Neal's unwavering confidence in his concept stems from his extensive experience of over 25 years in the restaurant industry. His journey began at the age of 15, working as a fry cook and busboy, gradually progressing to owning and operating multiple establishments along the way. Throughout his career, he has dedicated himself to revitalizing spaces and breathing new life into struggling ventures. He immerses himself in researching how to reinvent concepts and willingly invests his time, money, and energy into various locations. "You really have to exorcise old demons," Neal reflects, acknowledging the multitude of reasons why restaurants may fail, often boiling down to people, finances, and execution.

As a family business, Neal emphasizes that he is not an absentee owner. He can be found working tirelessly seven days a week. “It's a collective effort that involves the entire family, resulting in an all-hands-on-deck" affair. Neal finds immense satisfaction in instilling a strong work ethic in his daughters, knowing that the food and beverage industry will undoubtedly foster their understanding of hard work. He particularly admires the natural hospitality aptitude displayed by his 18-year-old daughter, Frankie, recognizing it as a trait encoded in her DNA.

Throughout his career, spanning various cities and restaurants, Neal has always had a penchant for casual dining and relaxed atmospheres. He attributes a significant portion of the restaurant's success to his executive chef, Jon McArthur, who has been with Neal since the restaurant's inception. Together, they collaborate on recipes, with McArthur's menu prominently featuring the flavors brought forth by the open-fire Argentina-style grill and wood-fired oven. "Our secret sauce lies in the open kitchen, where we cook over fire," Neal proudly shares.

And let's not forget about the exceptional food at Ty's ROADSIDE Coastal Kitchen. The restaurant boasts an impressive array of fresh seafood sourced from local vendors. Neal proudly describes the kitchen as a "scratch kitchen," where frozen ingredients are a thing of the past, and a strong emphasis is placed on fresh preparation. According to Neal, the key to delivering “fresh and beautiful cuisine lies in collaborating closely with local vendors.”

One such vendor that Neal works closely with is Tarvin Seafood, located on Shem Creek, who supplies Ty's with daily caught fresh shrimp, and their high-quality produce is evident in the mouthwatering Tarvin Shrimp Toast, which Neal highly recommends as one of the five must-try menu items. In addition to this standout dish, other noteworthy mentions include the fire-roasted whole cauliflower, expertly cooked to perfection over the wood-fired pizza oven; the tender braised short-rib; the beloved Pig & The Bee pizza, featuring a tangy combination of pepperoni, house-made ricotta, and hot honey; and a newer addition to the menu, the Shrimp & Pancetta pizza, which combines ricotta and fontina cheeses with roasted garlic, chili flakes, and Tarvin Seafood's delectable shrimp.

If your taste buds are tingling with anticipation, you're definitely not alone. Ty's ROADSIDE Coastal Kitchen has crafted a menu and atmosphere that has cultivated an ever-growing fan base in the Charleston area. In fact, Neal proudly declares, "2022 was a year of breaking records for us." As the audience continues to expand, so does the bustling activity within the restaurant. Neal's sister, Sarah, who lives in Miami, Florida, frequently lends her helping hand, immersing herself in the restaurant's operations. “It’s a heavy lift to build an audience and build traction to launch a restaurant into success,” Neal enthusiastically shares, “But when the dining room is full and the place is rocking, it’s worth all the sweat.”

When questioned about the possibility of opening a second location in Charleston, Neal responded with a spirited "maybe." Right now, he’s got his hands full. One thing remains certain: if he decides to expand his operations in the future, the logo will undoubtedly carry with it a captivating tale.

The existing Ty's ROADSIDE logo intentionally showcases a vibrant teal blue 1968 International Convertible Scout, a prized possession owned by one of Neal's friends. He asked his friend if he could buy the car because he envisioned creating a restaurant centered around its unique allure. And create the restaurant he did. "It's just such a cool, beachy ride, and it perfectly complements the laid-back, coastal vibe at Ty's ROADSIDE," Neal explains, capturing the essence of the iconic vehicle's connection to the establishment's atmosphere.

Since Neal has yet to acquire the Scout for himself, the teal blue golf cart serves as a fitting symbol for Ty's ROADSIDE. With a touch of humor, Neal proclaims, "If you spot the golf cart outside, we're open for business." Devoted fans of Ty's ROADSIDE are encouraged to keep an eye out for the golf cart the next time they crave a memorable brunch experience. In fact, Neal and McArthur have some exciting news to share—they are currently working on a significant overhaul of the brunch menu, promising delicious surprises.

It's undeniable that the team at Ty's ROADSIDE has a bright and promising future ahead at their prime location on 713 Coleman Blvd. Despite the prevailing belief that the spot is cursed, Neal confidently asserts that he thinks It’s a great location. "We are defying the odds,” he says, though he is very cautious about declaring victory. "This challenge is ongoing, there is no time to rest on laurels, we must strive to be our best every single day."