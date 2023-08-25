3 Days with Mary Alice Monroe: Take the Behind-the-Scenes Tour

With more than 30 books under her belt, bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe is both a literary powerhouse and an Isle of Palms local with a deep love for the Lowcountry. Since so many of her novels are set in this culturally and environmentally rich region, we were curious to uncover the stories behind the stories. With warmth, poise, and humor, the accomplished writer shared a few secrets and plotted a real-life course for her fans to follow. "I want my readers to come to the islands and be part of the culture," says Monroe.

There you have it: You're officially invited to explore Mary Alice Monroe's world.

Day 1: Isle of Palms

Meet the Characters

Mary Alice Monroe first met Shane Ziegler, co-owner of Barrier Island Eco Tours, while conducting research for The Beach House. Monroe knew that she wanted the environment to play a major role in the book and that the sea turtles who nest on Isle of Palms would be the stars. Little did she know she was about to meet the inspiration for The Beach House's romantic lead when she set up an informational interview with a local naturalist.

"In walks this Viking," Monroe remembers, describing her first impression of the unexpectedly handsome source. "I thought, 'sharpen my pencil, because we are going to have notes to take!"

During the interview, Monroe quickly realized that Ziegler was much more than an attractive outdoorsman: ""He was kind, he was an environmentalist . . . everything I wanted for a hero."

Thus, the character of Brett Beauchamps was born.

"I asked him, where would you take a girl for a date?" The answer to that question inspired Monroe as she crafted the love story between Brett and Cara in The Beach House. Turns out Ziegler's idea of a perfect outing had just the right amount of romance, intrigue, and adventure to help the book become a New York Times bestseller. Now that's a good date.

_____

Eat Like a Local

After you've spent the day scouting out the local wildlife, you might spot a famous author or two if you choose the right restaurant. "I always bring friends and families to eat at Long Island Cafe," says Monroe. "It's my favorite restaurant and my home away from home. You'll see me there often!"

Readers of The Beach House series will remember this culinary destination from several of Monroe's books. Co-owner Christiana Harsch even helped Monroe with a short story she wrote. "Not only is it my favorite," says Monroe. "It's my husband's cousin's restaurant."

But it isn't just the connection to her family that draws the author in. "We eat there because it is the best food on the island! Fresh local fish! The Raw Bar next door is a fabulous place to have drinks and oysters, fish, and a wide variety of beers and ales, which my husband likes," says Monroe. "But the secret is out, so reservations y’all!"

_____

Day Two: Sullivan's Island

Meet the Characters

"When I wrote The Summer Girls, I wanted to explore the world of kite surfing, which was just beginning on Sullivan’s Island," says Monroe. "My daughter was one of the first females (if not the first) on our islands. She holds the record for the longest kite surf voyage for a woman."

Known for her extensive research, Monroe realized she wouldn't have to look far for a good source. "As I would with any novel, I went to an expert to learn more," she explains. "I was fortunate my daughter was that person! She advised me on all things kite surfing and surfing."

The character of Carson Muir might resemble Monroe's daughter, but the author is clear to point out the difference between fiction and nonfiction. "She moans that people think I wrote about her," says Monroe. "Absolutely not! I never make a real person a major character in a novel. Carson is not Gretta. But I could not have written about the intimate connection with surfing (and paddle boarding) without Gretta’s advice."

Monroe said that she imagined the fictional Carson kite surfing on the beach near Station 28th, which is also a good part of the island for dolphin sightings. Eager to learn more about these creatures, "I volunteered with Dr. Pat Fair at NOAA to assess the health of the dolphin population in Charleston waters," remembers Monroe. "Such exciting times we had."

Much like the sea turtles in the Beach House series, dolphins and pelicans are major characters in the Lowcountry Summer books. Did we mention Monroe's extraordinary dedication to research? "All in all, I spent more than six years with dolphins for that series."

_______

Eat Like a Local

Featured in the Lowcountry Summer series, which includes The Summer Girls, The Summer Wind, The Summer’s End, and A Lowcountry Wedding, "Dunleavy’s is a comfortable pub where locals hang out for beer, burgers, popcorn, and conversation," says Monroe. "The vibe is one of a classic small-town pub where everyone knows your name."

A family-owned-and-operated business, Dunleavy's Pub has been a fixture on Sullivan's Island for more than 30 years. Did the Pub's owners Bill, Patti (now retired), or Jamie inspire any specific characters? "Bill," says Monroe simply.

What else should visitors know about Dunleavy's? The pub is cash only, they're open seven days a week, and the owners and patrons are firm believers that it's never too cold for a trip to the beach. "Every year they have the New Year's Polar Bear Swim," says Monroe. "I love the Polar Bear Plunge and have done the dive. My son and his pals used to dress in costume every year! Happy memories there."

__________

Day Three: Charleston

Meet the Characters

SC Aquarium

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium has played a big role in Monroe's own life, so naturally, the fictional version of the Aquarium has also employed several generations of characters, including Toy Sooner from the Beach House series.

"I wrote about the early days of the founding of the sea turtle hospital in Swimming Lessons," says Monroe. "It’s all pretty accurate! I volunteered during those early days when the sea turtles were put in the basement of the aquarium."

"The head of the sea turtle hospital was Kelly Thorvalson," explains Monroe. "Kelly was a mentor and she also posed for the photographs of the children’s book Turtle Summer (with Barbara Bergwerf, Arbordale Press). She used to laugh that people came to the hospital and when they saw her they’d cry out, 'Look, it’s Toy!'"

Monroe has spent years of her life tending to turtles, both at the Aquarium and as a member of the barrier islands' Turtle Team. She has high praise for the institutions and people who have guided her along on her quest to learn and write about the endangered species.

It's fitting, then, to learn that at the end of this author's own story, her heart ultimately belongs to the creatures of the sea: "[It's] the love affair of my life -- the turtles."

____

Eat Like a Local

So, where'd she eat? "We would always join the Aquarium’s Sustainable Seafood Dinners that appear throughout the Charleston area. Fleet Landing was a spot we sometimes met at as a group," says Monroe. "Mostly, however, we met in the board room of the Aquarium!"

Since the Aquarium's board room is not open to the public, we recommend visiting Fleet Landing to get a glimpse into Monroe's literary life. Located in historic downtown Charleston, with a view of the water, the highly rated restaurant offers traditional Southern fare, with seafood as its specialty. The restaurant is listed as a Platinum Partner on the Aquarium's Good Catch webpage, meaning that it has pledged to source a percentage of its seafood from sustainable, local sources and minimize the use of plastic.

Monroe hopes that her stories will inspire people to choose the best possible option when it comes to the environment. Whether it is opting to eat sustainable, local food for dinner, participating in a beach clean-up project, or turning off beach-facing lights for the sake of the turtles, there are many ways to earn a seat at Monroe's table.

"My goal was, and still is, to help my readers become aware of endangered species or environmental issues through my stories by bringing them up close and personal," says Monroe. "I believe if you care, you take care."

