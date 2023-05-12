Island Eye Readers Customer Appreciation Party at Islander 71

× Expand Islander 71 anniversary flyer (Instagram Post (Square)) - Instagram Island eye party

Islander 71, a renowned seafood restaurant on Isle of Palms, has joined forces with Island Eye News to host an exclusive Island Eye News Readers Customer Appreciation party. This exciting event will showcase the live music talents of the Forty Mile Detour Band, creating an unforgettable ambiance for all attendees. To further enhance the experience, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in drink specials featuring Southern Devil and Islander 71 lager, perfectly complementing the vibrant atmosphere. As a special treat, free appetizers will be served. Whether you're coming with family or friends, this event promises a fantastic time filled with great music and even better vibes. Don't miss out on this unforgettable celebration of community and appreciation for those loyal to our newspaper.

Here's a sneak peek of the cocktail lineup that guests can expect at the event, courtesy of Southern Devil Mixers:

"Friends with the Devil"

Jalapeno Infused Lunazul Tequila

Southern Devil Watermelon Margarita Mix

Garnished with a Tajin Rim

"The Devil went Down to Charleston"

Lunazul Reposado

Strawberry Puree

Southern Devil Watermelon Margarita Mix

Grand Marnier

Garnished with a Lime

"Southern Devil Transfusion"

Deep Eddy Vodka

Southern Devil Watermelon Mix

Grape Juice

Ginger Ale

Garnished with at Lime

"Classic Southern Devil Bloody"

Deep Eddy Vodka

Southern Devil Bloody Mix

Garnished with Snack Skewer