Mary Alice Monroe marks her birthday with another successful literary Event

Pictured L to R: Brittany Butler, Kristen Ness, Signe Pike, Elizabeth Berg, Gervais Hagerty

On May 25th, Mary Alice Monroe, the acclaimed New York Times bestselling author, had a double reason to celebrate. Not only was it her birthday, but she also had the honor of hosting her spring literary series event at the picturesque Indigo Room, nestled within the charming Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes. Monroe graciously extended her warm welcome to all those gathered and commenced the event by shining a spotlight on the esteemed authors present, including Signe Pike, Brittany Butler, Gervais Hagerty, and Kristen Ness.

She then turned her attention to the featured New York Times bestselling author, Elizabeth Berg, as she introduced her to the eager audience. Monroe expressed her deep admiration for Berg's writing talent, emphasizing that what captivates her most about Berg's writing is the undeniable presence of her wit and wisdom in every meticulously crafted word.

She further lauded Berg's literary prowess, highlighting the unparalleled quality that sets her apart—her meticulous attention to detail. She emphasized that Berg possesses a unique ability to breathe life into seemingly ordinary objects and emotions, infusing them with a special insight.

Berg delighted the audience with her latest release, Earth's The Right Place for Love, revealing that the title was inspired by a cherished poem, "Birches," written by Robert Frost. She shared her enduring love for the poem since high school and her dream of using it as a book title.

Berg swiftly transitioned to the captivating Arthur Truluv series' genesis, sharing a charming anecdote, recounting a bus ride she had taken when she noticed the bus driver's nametag, "Truluv Moses” and asked the gentleman if she could borrow the name, giving birth to Arthur Moses' endearing nickname, Truluv Moses.

The audience listened intently, hanging onto every word as Berg masterfully wove the tale of how her writing found inspiration in the most unexpected of encounters, providing them with a glimpse into the creative process that brings her characters to life.

Berg's characters find their roots in the people who have touched her life. In the Truluv series, her best friend became the inspiration behind the character of Lucille. Her husband, in turn, served as the muse for the captivating persona of Arthur. Her poignant memoir, "I'll Be Seeing You," found its roots in her father's battle with Alzheimer's. Even the distant yet memorable presence of her cousin's aunt from her childhood Army brat days served as a wellspring of inspiration, breathing life into one of her beloved characters.

During the discussion, Monroe inquired about Berg's process for shaping her characters and whether she had a predetermined vision for their evolution. To everyone's surprise, including Monroe, Berg revealed that it is always a delightful mystery, even to her, as to how the characters will unfold. “Everything seems to take on a life of its own. If the writer is not surprised, then the reader won’t be surprised,” Berg said.

If the writer is not surprised, then the reader won't be surprised.

The featured author confessed that she doesn't plan much when she writes, as even when she attempts to outline the story, the characters inevitably seize control, leaving her with little influence. In response, Monroe chuckled and playfully asserted, “See, I don’t let that happen. I reign my characters in.”

Dewees Island resident, Judy Fairchild, expressed her sheer delight in listening to Berg as she described her writing process. She couldn't help but remark on Berg's notable sense of humor. “I found it entertaining to hear Berg delve into her character development and provide insight into her creative journey,” Fairchild said.

Berg further emphasized that there is no definitive method for writing. She finds pleasure in the unpredictability and daring nature of the process, relishing those moments when a character surprises her by doing something completely unforeseen.

“I write to find things out and answer questions,” Berg said, adding that, “I seek a means to make sense of the world.” This sentiment resonated strongly with Monroe, who similarly feels a responsibility to educate her readers about wildlife in the Lowcountry and the importance of conservation and preservation.

I write to find things out and answer questions. I seek a means to make sense of the world.

Berg reflected on her writing, stating, "I believe that writers explore the same themes repeatedly, albeit in different ways. Love, loss, and longing are the threads that intertwine throughout my work.”

Berg's narratives weave intricate plots and complex characters. When discussing a particular character, she reflected, "Sometimes, individuals exhibit profound compassion and kindness due to their upbringing, while others embrace these qualities after enduring significant turmoil in their own lives and witnessing the redemptive power of compassion."

Sometimes, individuals exhibit profound compassion and kindness due to their upbringing, while others embrace these qualities after enduring significant turmoil in their own lives and witnessing the redemptive power of compassion.

A woman in the audience, traveling from New Jersey, tearfully raised her hand to express how deeply Elizabeth Berg's words had impacted her. She shared how the author's poignant portrayal of loss resonated with her during a difficult time following the death of her mother.

According to Berg, the world abounds with moments that are sad, funny, rewarding, and rich. When crafting a book, even the seemingly mundane encounters during a walk can serve as metaphors for the deeper messages within the story.

"Those solitary walks or moments when you find yourself alone at a restaurant, you're not lonely, you're working!" Monroe exclaimed, appreciating the creative process. "You're thinking, observing, and capturing the essence of those experiences through your words. Your books contain zingers and sentences that demand multiple readings," she praised her dear friend.

Author of The Syndicate Spy, Brittany Butler, shared in Monroe’s praises, saying, “Elizabeth Berg is as witty in-person as she is in her beautifully written, heartfelt books.”

Once the discussion ended, Monroe's sister, Marguerite Martino, expressed how much she enjoyed listening to Berg talk about her work. “It shows her practice. It’s right there in everything she says and how she writes. I always learn something new at these events and I will keep coming back to learn how the process works and how unique it is for every author.”

Monroe expressed her delight at the turnout she has witnessed over the past 20 years for the Wild Dunes Author Series. She emphasized how Isle of Palms has evolved into a literary destination, receiving recognition from Forbes magazine as one of the reasons to visit IOP during the winter.

Author Signe Pike praised Monroe's ability to introduce residents to authors they may not be familiar with, expanding their literary horizons. Pike emphasized the fact that “Charleston holds a prominent position on the literary map. The presence of these exceptional national authors in the Lowcountry contributes to the growing recognition and prestige of the region's literary scene.”

Monroe shared the exciting plans for the seasonal events they are launching. The January event serves as the flagship gathering, attracting over 500 attendees, and featuring renowned authors. In addition, they are hosting a spring event, with Elizabeth Berg being the highlight this year. During the summer, they will organize a special birthday celebration for Big Al, the beloved alligator from the Islander series, inviting families on the island to join the festivities. And finally, in the fall, another enriching seasonal event will take place.

After her book signing concluded, Berg expressed, “For Mary Alice to host this event on her birthday is so endearing. I started crying when they brought her cake out. I came here [Isle of Palms] once before and was completely enchanted. I’m so happy to be back. I’m gratified by the presence of all these responsive women, and I hope I can come back again.”