Spoleto Opening Ceremonies Move to Festival Hall

What: Due to the inclement weather forecast for Friday afternoon, the City of Charleston and Spoleto Festival USA have moved Opening Ceremonies to Festival Hall, at 56 Beaufain Street.

When: Festival Hall will open doors beginning at 11:30am. The event begins at 12:00pm.

Speakers:

Alicia Gregory, Spoleto Festival USA Board Chair

Mena Mark Hanna, Spoleto Festival USA General Director & CEO

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

Performers:

Nicole Heaston (soprano, Vanessa) will sing the National Anthem

Charleston Jazz Academy students perform a composition by 2023 Spoleto artist Abdullah Ibrahim

Performance by Ingoma Nshya, the Women Drummers of Rwanda, featured in The Book of Life

Tickets to Spoleto Festival USA

The 2023 season of Spoleto Festival USA takes place May 26 to June 11 in various locations on the downtown peninsula. Tickets can be purchased online at spoletousa.org, by phone 843.579.3100, or in person at the Spoleto ticket kiosk at the Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting Street, 9:00am to 5:00pm daily.

Provided imagery and B-Roll: Please visit our online gallery.