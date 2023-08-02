The Ultimate Road Trip to Visit Iconic Nicholas Sparks Filming Locations

If you're a true fan of Nicholas Sparks and have cherished all his movies like we have, get ready for an unforgettable treat! Not only do we reside in a charming and picturesque city that has proudly served as the backdrop for several Nicholas Sparks films, but we are also fortunate to be neighbors with Georgia and North Carolina, the two states where many of his movies predominantly take place. With excitement in our hearts, we have crafted the ultimate road trip from St. Simons Island, Georgia, to Hatteras Island, North Carolina, offering you the opportunity to drive through each city and immerse yourself in the magic of iconic Nicholas Sparks filming locations along the way.

St. Simons Island, Georgia. Begin your journey by exploring the coastal ambiance of St. Simons Island where several scenes were filmed in "The Last Song."

Begin your journey by exploring the coastal ambiance of St. Simons Island where several scenes were filmed in "The Last Song." Tybee Island, Georgia. A quick two-hour drive later and you'll arrive at Tybee Island, a main filming location for "The Last Song." The beautiful beaches witnessed heartwarming scenes involving sea turtles and the romance between Miley Cyrus (Ronnie Miller) and Liam Hemsworth (Will Blakelee). Tybee Island is also where you'll find the iconic home where Ronnie's father, Steve, lived.

Savannah, Georgia. Your third stop is the quaint city of Savannah, which is conveniently located 30 minutes away from Tybee Island, where you can immerse yourself in the city's beauty while exploring filming locations from "Dear John" and "The Last Song." Savannah's historic charm shines through scenes depicting the small coastal town where Ronnie and her family spent their summer. Don't forget to make a pit stop at Armstrong Atlantic State University, the setting for Ronnie's summer music program.

Your third stop is the quaint city of Savannah, which is conveniently located 30 minutes away from Tybee Island, where you can immerse yourself in the city's beauty while exploring filming locations from "Dear John" and "The Last Song." Savannah's historic charm shines through scenes depicting the small coastal town where Ronnie and her family spent their summer. Don't forget to make a pit stop at the setting for Ronnie's summer music program. Lake Juliette, Georgia. Continue your travel away from the coastline and deeper into the state, to Lake Juliette, where serene lake scenes were captured, contributing to the picturesque setting of "The Last Song."

Continue your travel away from the coastline and deeper into the state, to Lake Juliette, where serene lake scenes were captured, contributing to the picturesque setting of "The Last Song." Atlanta, Georgia. In Atlanta, visit the Georgia Aquarium, where a school trip scene was filmed for "The Last Song," creating a memorable experience for the characters.

Edisto Island, South Carolina. A little under two hours later, you'll cross state lines and your journey will take you to Edisto Island in South Carolina, a rural filming location for "Dear John," where you can enjoy scenes set in a serene countryside.

A little under two hours later, you'll cross state lines and your journey will take you to Edisto Island in South Carolina, a rural filming location for "Dear John," where you can enjoy scenes set in a serene countryside. Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina. Next up, Wadmalaw Island, featured in both "The Notebook" and "Dear John." This island's picturesque countryside and lake scenes are only 60 minutes away from Edisto Island.

Next up, Wadmalaw Island, featured in both "The Notebook" and "Dear John." This island's picturesque countryside and lake scenes are only 60 minutes away from Edisto Island. Johns Island, South Carolina. Continue your journey to Johns Island, where filming locations from "The Notebook" and "Dear John" await your exploration.

Continue your journey to Johns Island, where filming locations from "The Notebook" and "Dear John" await your exploration. Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina. Discover the military-related scenes from "Dear John" filmed at Charleston Air Force Base, capturing John's time in the Army.

Discover the military-related scenes from "Dear John" filmed at Charleston Air Force Base, capturing John's time in the Army. Cypress Lake and Cypress Gardens, South Carolina. Explore the enchanting Cypress Lake and Cypress Gardens in Moncks Corner, where iconic scenes from "The Notebook" were shot, including the romantic rowboat ride where Allie and Noah row beside the stunning white swans and we see the breathtaking visuals of birds flying over the water.

Charleston, South Carolina. Delve into Charleston's allure as you explore iconic filming locations from "The Notebook," such as The American Theater, where Allie and Noah passed by before lying down on King Street to stare at the stars; High Cotton restaurant, where Allie walks in to greet Lon, her fiancé; the College of Charleston, the picturesque campus which stood in for Sarah Lawrence College; and lastly, explore the grandeur of the Williams Mansion, formerly known as Calhoun Mansion, near the Battery in Charleston, where intense moments between Allie and her parents were filmed in "The Notebook."

Isle of Palms, South Carolina: Drive to the stunning Isle of Palms beach, featured in "Dear John," where you can relish scenes from the coastal town of "Carolina Beach" shared by Savannah (Amanda Seyfried) and John (Channing Tatum). The Isle of Palms is also famous for the pier that John dives off from in a heroic attempt to save Savannah's purse.

Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Marvel at the stunning Boone Hall Plantation, used as the setting for Allie's summer home in "The Notebook." The Ferris wheel scene where Noah asks Allie out was also filmed here.

Sunset Beach, North Carolina. Crossing state lines for the final time, continue your journey to Sunset Beach, where "Nights in Rodanthe" was filmed. Embrace the beauty of the Brunswick Islands region.

Crossing state lines for the final time, continue your journey to Sunset Beach, where "Nights in Rodanthe" was filmed. Embrace the beauty of the Brunswick Islands region. Caswell Beach, North Carolina. Experience the touching flashback beach car ride scenes with Ruth (Oona Chaplin) and Ira (Jack Huston) from "The Longest Ride" at Caswell Beach.

Experience the touching flashback beach car ride scenes with Ruth (Oona Chaplin) and Ira (Jack Huston) from "The Longest Ride" at Caswell Beach. Southport, North Carolina. Explore Southport featured in "Safe Haven," and visit the Fishy Fishy Cafe, a prominent filming location from the movie that served as the General Store, as well as the Southport Ferry Terminal, another filming location from "Safe Haven," and relish the coastal charm of the area.

Bald Head Island, North Carolina. Take a ferry to Bald Head Island, featured in "Safe Haven" and "A Message in a Bottle." This beautiful island provides the backdrop for key scenes, including the lighthouse scenes.

Take a ferry to Bald Head Island, featured in "Safe Haven" and "A Message in a Bottle." This beautiful island provides the backdrop for key scenes, including the lighthouse scenes. Winnabow, North Carolina. Visit Orton Plantation Gardens, another filming location from "A Walk to Remember," where the beautiful gardens were used for several scenes, including the school play. Here, you will discover the home where Jamie Sullivan resides with her father, the town's priest.

Wilmington, North Carolina. Arrive in Wilmington, known for "Message in a Bottle," "Nights in Rodanthe," and "A Walk to Remember." The city's picturesque streets and historic buildings contribute to the films' small-town charm. In "A Walk to Remember" it served as the fictional town of Beaufort, where New Hanover High School was used as the filming location for the high school. While you're exploring, don't forget to stroll along Wilmington Riverwalk, featured in "Safe Haven," and Dockside Restaurant, featured in "The Choice," and savor the memories of the movie.

Kure Beach, North Carolina. Explore Fort Fisher State Recreation Area, featured in "The Choice," and appreciate the stunning coastal views.

Masonboro Island State Natural Area, North Carolina. Discover Masonboro Island State Natural Area, featured in "The Choice," where a motorboat scene was filmed.

Discover Masonboro Island State Natural Area, featured in "The Choice," where a motorboat scene was filmed. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Visit Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, another filming location from "Message in a Bottle" and "A Walk to Remember." The beach scenes featuring Landon (Shane West) and Jamie's (Mandy Moore) moments by the ocean were filmed here.

Visit Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, another filming location from "Message in a Bottle" and "A Walk to Remember." The beach scenes featuring Landon (Shane West) and Jamie's (Mandy Moore) moments by the ocean were filmed here. Jacksonville, North Carolina. Witness the bull riding arena from "The Longest Ride" in Jacksonville.

Wallace, North Carolina. Stop by Wallace, known for its soda shop scene in "The Longest Ride," adding a nostalgic touch to your travels.

Stop by Wallace, known for its soda shop scene in "The Longest Ride," adding a nostalgic touch to your travels. Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Explore the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, featured as the bull riding arena in "The Longest Ride."

Rodanthe, North Carolina. Drive to Rodanthe to see the filming locations from "Nights in Rodanthe." This quaint town on Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks provides the backdrop for many scenes, including the inn where the main characters stay. While you're there, don't forget to check out the historic Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station, which served as the filming location for the Inn at Rodanthe, where most of the movie's events take place.