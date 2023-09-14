Windjammer VIP Access: Cody Webb and Ray Fulcher

On September 22, The Windjammer welcomes to the Aloha Stage South Carolina's own country singer/songwriter Cody Webb alongside Ray Fulcher. Touring every corner of North America, Cody has opened shows for acts including Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Charlie Daniels, LoCash, and many more. Soul Shine Studios connected with Cody regarding his upcoming trip to the Windjammer:

Soul Shine Studios (SSS): Can you tell us a little about your memories of playing The Windjammer?

Webb: The first time we played The Windjammer was with Morgan Wallen in 2017. What else could you ask for with a venue, playing on the beach, and so much character and history?

SSS: Can you tell us a bit about how your music is tied to your hometown of Ridge Spring, SC, and Charleston?

Webb: I grew up going to Edisto. If you listen to any of my songs, you'll be able to hear the South Carolina influence throughout.

SSS: What's your latest release?

Webb: We released five singles this year, including Peaches and If Daddy Didn't' Have a Truck. Don't Grow Up Too Fast will be the 6th single of the year, out October 6.

SSS: What's your favorite song you've released this year?

Webb: Personally, Zebco 33 is one of my favorites. It's about me fishing with my grandpa when I was a kid.

SSS: What can fans look forward to on September 22?

Webb: Ray Fulcher and I always have a good time playing together. We haven't played together in a couple of years; we're going to be playing some of the new tunes. We never have a bad time when playing the Windjammer!