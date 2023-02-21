A Barkin’ Good Time At The Rec

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department hosted another successful “Doggie Days at the Rec” on Feb. 11. Kelsey Marsh, recreation supervisor of special events, was relieved that “everything went off without a hitch despite the nasty weather. Having the community come out and enjoy the vendors, prizes and games made the months of planning completely worth it.”

He coordinated a collection of vendors and sponsors who offered a range of services including puppy adoptions, vaccinations, pet photos and K-9 good citizenship testing. The IOP Police Department participated, distributing 53 dog licenses, and Portside Vet was able to accommodate 26 dogs and one cat. It was a packed three hours, with a lot of energy in the air. The dogs were excited to be the main event and were very well behaved.

The main event was the dog show, emceed by Paul Coleman, and each category was filled with top-notch dogs ready to strut their stuff. Each of the winners walked out with gift baskets stuffed by Hairy Winston and sprinkled with contributions from the Matthews group and Charleston Beach Life Homes.

The winners were: cutest puppy – Lady, a 17-week-old Labrador; best female rescue – Maggie May, a 5-year-old Boston terrier; best male rescue – Odin, a 1-year-old Husky; most attractive – Greta, a 5-year-old pit bull; and best dressed – Adelaide, a Boykin spaniel.

“I wish every dog could have won,” said Marsh. “But more importantly, I want to thank everyone who attended and those who sponsored the event in support of an important population on Earth – dogs.

It was a great day honoring our fur babies. See you next year.