A Memorable Evening With The Band Of Oz

Wow. What a night to celebrate on many levels for those who attended the Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s first annual Band of Oz Shag Dance – “Shagging By The Sea.”

First we want to thank the Band of Oz for providing us with wonderful shag music for all of those “happy Band of Oz groupies.” We think all of the attendees and dancers can be called “groupies” after an evening of music and just plain fun. As most of them left, they asked “if you are you doing this again next year?”

The members of the IOP Exchange Club said, with a large smiles, “We hope so – if the Exchange Board approves it.”

Thank you to our sponsors: Cathy Beemer, Robbie Berg, Jim Thompson, Mike and Claire Powers, Elizabeth and Paul Grantham and Teresa Michael. Our committee consisted of Cathy Curtis, David Barr, Gary Breit, Cathy Beemer, Diane Jackson, Marilou Sullivan, Carol Truslow, Sheila Hutto, Robbie Berg and Becca and Remy Bessinger. Our 50/50 team: Deb Barr, Cathy Curtis, Jayne Gillespie, Laura Blanchard and Carol Tuzo.

We were able to provide more than $10,000 toward paying off our seawall/walkway project.

A big thank you goes to our IOP Exchange Club members and community members who attended the dance and to the East Cooper Shag Club and attendees from other shag clubs.

Thank you, Band of Oz, for a very memorable evening.