A Shout-out To The Ones You Love

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department is enhancing its spaces with messages etched in stone.

Anyone interested in displaying a message to their loved ones will have an opportunity to purchase a brick for the sidewalk in front of the building.

There are options on price and sizes, ranging from 4”x 8” with three lines and 36 characters for $75; 6”x 6” with 45 characters at $100 per brick; and a 6”x 8” for 52 characters at $125.

Etch your adoration in stone with a personal message, filling the paths with words of kindness and gratitude for the those who make a difference in your life.

“So many families and friends have been a part of the Isle of Palms Recreation Center classes, programs, athletics, events and more. The personalized brick project is a wonderful way to recognize happy days and beautiful memories,” said IOP Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell. “It’s not a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but we think it is just as fun.”

The first bricks will be laid in October.

Email, call or stop by The Rec to mark the path with your message.