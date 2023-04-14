Art on the Beach 2023 is Coming!

CALLING ALL ARTISTS + VENDORS

Applications to participate as an artist in the 2023 event are open! Applications can be found on our website. Accepted artists agree to donate 20% of their sales from the event to our nonprofit beneficiary: Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services. There are limited spaces available and we annually sell out of vendor spaces. We hope you'll apply early!

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

We are currently accepting sponsors for this year’s event. You can review our sponsorship levels here.

SI HOMEOWNER?

If you are a Sullivans Island resident and would like more information about including your home on this year's tour, please reach out. Our team can share information about the event, perks of participating, and schedule a walk through to answer any questions. Or, learn more here.

For more information about this year's event, be sure to check out our website!