Art On The Beach Event Scheduled for Nov 12

Art on the Beach takes place Sunday, November 12th from 1pm - 5pm. This event is a dynamic tour of homes on Sullivans Island, held annually on the second Sunday in November. Tickets are required to enjoy this self guided tour from 1:00-5:00pm. Ticket holders may begin their journey at any home – a map will be provided the week of the event. Patrons are encouraged to hop from home to home exploring a well curated gallery of artists in each location. Materials range from fine art to found art, including jewelers and small batch craft makers. Sample cuisine from local chefs along the tour. All proceeds from this event will benefit Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, a non-profit organization that provides free civil legal services to hundreds of low-income individuals and families in our community each year.

Purchase Tickets.