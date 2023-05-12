Attend the Old Village Art Walk on Sunday May 21

Old Village Art Walk will be an afternoon of touring several homes and businesses in the Old Village neighborhood and concluding with a lively event at The White Gallery on Coleman Blvd.

Old Village Art is a community-driven organization that aims to connect with local artists. The first event will take place in the charming Old Village of Mount Pleasant neighborhood, featuring a vibrant party with live entertainment. This gathering not only celebrates the talent of our local artists but also serves as a fundraiser for Just Be You, a fantastic charity dedicated to boosting kids' self-confidence and promoting self-acceptance. Let's come together to appreciate art, support a worthy cause, and embrace individuality.

