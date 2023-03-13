Author To Speak On Lowcountry Adventure Series

Angela May will talk about the new fiction series for kids 8 through 12 she co-authored with Mary Alice Monroe March 23 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island. The program, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., is free, open to the public and sponsored by the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. The talk is titled “Nature is Magic: The Inspiration of the Islanders Book Series.”

May will take attendees into the experience of writing the first two books in the series – “The Islanders” and “The Islanders Search for Treasure” – both of which were instant New York Times bestsellers.

The series features the summer adventures of three young friends on Dewees Island as they discover the joy of this unique ecosystem and the value of conservation. This magical island setting is shared with readers in original illustrations. Both books will be available for signing and sale after the talk.

This Lowcountry adventure series is perfect for family reading, and the many adult fans of Mary Alice Monroe will want to share these books with younger siblings, sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

May is an award-winning journalist and Lowcountry resident who has been working with Monroe for more than a decade as a media specialist. The Islanders series is their first book collaboration.