Authors Were Inspired By Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse

Authors of the American Christian Fiction Writers South Carolina Lowcountry Chapter announce the publication of “Charleston Light: Stories Inspired by Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse.”

The eight faith-based stories in “Charleston Light” range from romance to fantasy, each one inspired by the Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse.

All proceeds from the sale of the anthology will go to Sanctuary of Unborn Life, a nonprofit that provides support, mentoring and housing assistance for pregnant and new mothers in need.

According to co-author Laurie Larsen, the Sullivan’s Island lighthouse’s unusual appearance was a source of inspiration to story writers. Larsen noted that there was plenty of material to explore in researching the structure, “not to mention that literary celebrity Edgar Allan Poe was stationed in the Army on Sullivan’s Island in 1827 and wrote his story, ‘The Gold Bug’ there. Several of our stories threw that angle in, too.”

“Charleston Light” is published by Random Moon Books. The ebook is available for pre-order now and the paperback will be available on April 14 from Amazon.com.