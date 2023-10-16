× Expand Autumn by the Sea - 1

October 2023 Event Schedule:

October 19: IOP Farmers Market

Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location:

IOP Recreation Center

24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Theme: ‘Spooky, Kooky, Ghoulie Funfest.’ This is the last IOP Farmers Market of the year. There will be fresh, local produce, family-friendly activities, food vendors, live music and more. Admission to the farmers market is free and open to the public.

Questions? Contact the Recreation Center at (843) 886-8294

October 20: IOP Public Safety Open House

Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location:

IOP Public Safety Building

30 JC Long Boulevard

Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Stop by and engage with the city’s Fire Department and Police Department. October is National Fire Prevention Month. Learn about fire safety and meet Sparky the Fire Dog. There will be an inflatable house, Sunny Daze Ice Cream, Holy City Popcorn, cotton candy, static police vehicle displays and more. Free and open to the public.

Questions? Contact the Fire Department at (843) 886-4410 or the Police Department at (843) 886-6522.

October 20: Ghostly Tide Tales

Time: 6 p.m.

Location:

IOP Front Beach

Beach access path located at Pavilion Drive by the Sea Cabins. (Across from Municipal Parking Lot B)

Listen to local ghost stories on Front Beach while sitting by the campfire. Please bring blankets, chairs and a flashlight. Free and open to the public.

Questions? Contact the Recreation Center at (843) 886-8294

October 27: Coffee with the Mayor

Time: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Location:

IOP Marina

50 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Whether you’re a resident, business owner or visitor on Isle of Palms, do you have questions about how things work in our city’s government? Want to get an update on current projects? Would you like to get involved in a volunteer role for our city? Interested in providing some constructive feedback? Have a chat with the mayor over a cup of coffee. *These meetings are held monthly*

Questions? Contact City Hall: (843) 886-6428

October 27: Halloween Carnival and Golf Cart Parade

Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location:

IOP Recreation Center

24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Celebrate ‘Spooky Season’ on the island. There will be a Halloween costume golf cart parade, a drive-thru haunted house, inflatables, food vendors and treats for children. Free and open to the public.

All Golf Carts must be registered to participate

Must have household set up to register online. If you have not established a household please come by the Recreation Center for assistance.

Parade line up starts at 3:30 pm on 27th Avenue.

Parade begins at 4:00pm SHARP!

Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 best decorated golf carts.

Laws pertaining to the operation of Golf Carts

Questions? Contact the Recreation Center at (843) 886-8294

Note: Events are subject to change due to inclement weather. Check iop.net or the city's Facebook pages for the latest updates:

City of Isle of Palms

City of Isle of Palms Recreation Center

City of Isle of Palms Fire Department

City of Isle of Palms Police Department