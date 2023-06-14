Carolina Day Commemoration At Fort Moultrie

× Expand A Patriot artillery crew fires a cannon.

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will commemorate the 247th Anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island with programs and weapon firing demonstrations on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. Carolina Day, observed annually in South Carolina, commemorates the successful defeat of British naval and land forces by patriots on June 28, 1776. This was the first decisive victory by the American colonies in their fight for independence and prevented the British from gaining a foothold into South Carolina for another four years.

Visitors of all ages have the chance to experience the American Revolution through the life of a soldier at Fort Moultrie. The park is open 9:00 am - 4:30 pm and the entrance fee has been waived for Saturday, June 24. Musket demonstrations will take place on Saturday at 10:30 am, 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm and on Sunday at 11:00 am. Artillery demonstrations will be on Saturday at 11:00 am, 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm and on Sunday at 11:30 am. Special talks will take place on Saturday at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm, and on Sunday at 10:30 am. Patriots and Loyalists will be represented with the 2nd South Carolina Regiment and 33rd Regiment of Foot.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. The park represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The fort is open daily, and an entrance fee is normally charged. For more information call 843-883-3123 or visit www.nps.gov/fosu.