Re-enactors with the Second South Carolina Regiment prepare to fire a musket salute during the ceremony. Left to right: Huger McClellan of McClellanville; Jack Gatlin of Hilton Head; and Matt Ringo of Winder, Georgia.
: Connie Mahan, vice regent of the Ft. Sullivan Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution with Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil.
Bagpiper Grange Simons.
John Wages, a re-enactor representing the South Carolina Navy.
Re-enactors from the 2nd South Carolina Regiment and the 1st North Carolina Regiment firing off a musket salute.
Master of Ceremonies Mike Walsh, president of the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center.
The re-enactors from South Carolina and North Carolina.
The Town of Sullivan’s Island celebrated Carolina Day June 24, marking the June 28, 1776, Battle of Sullivan’s Island, when, at the beginning of the Revolutionary War, Col. William Moultrie and his troops successfully defended Charleston Harbor against a major British Naval force.