Celebrate National Lighthouse Day with a Visit to the Historic Sullivan's Island Lighthouse

On August 7, we commemorate National Lighthouse Day, and what better way to honor this occasion than by exploring a local gem, the Sullivan's Island Lighthouse, affectionately known as The Charleston Light.

Nestled in the historic Coast Guard District on Sullivan's Island, the Sullivan's Island Lighthouse boasts an array of buildings dating back to the mid-1890s. It occupies the site of South Carolina's only Life-Saving Station, a surf station, established after Congress founded the US Life Saving Service in 1871. These life-saving stations were equipped with a keeper, or captain, and a crew of six to eight trained individuals, along with structures to house them and their essential equipment. While nearly 450 such stations were once established across the United States, only around 129 of them remain today, with the Charleston Light being one of these historical treasures.

The need for the Sullivan's Island Lighthouse arose when the Charleston Ship Channel was rerouted with the construction of jetties, rendering the Morris Island Lighthouse on Folly Beach obsolete. Consequently, the US government faced the challenge of constructing a new lighthouse, something that hadn't been done in over half a century.

The responsibility to design this new beacon fell upon 3rd Class Engineman Jack Graham, who studied architecture at the University of Pennsylvania in the mid-1950s. After presenting his design to his superiors, Mr. Graham left active duty, unaware that his lighthouse design was brought to life until stumbling upon an article about it in a magazine years later.

The Charleston Light, built in 1962, was the last major lighthouse erected in America. Originally manned by a rotating crew of approximately eight keepers living in the old life-saving station, the light was eventually automated in 1975, making lighthouse keepers unnecessary.

Standing tall at 140 feet, the Sullivan's Island Lighthouse boasts a unique triangular shape, setting it apart from all other lighthouses in the country. Unlike the traditional stone construction of most lighthouses, this one was built with a steel frame and an aluminum alloy covering, designed to withstand hurricane-force winds of up to 125 mph. This resilience was put to the test during Hurricane Hugo when the island experienced winds clocking at 135 mph. Interestingly, Jack Graham modeled his lighthouse design after an airport traffic control tower, a resemblance that often confuses visitors.

Remarkably modern, the Sullivan's Island Lighthouse includes air conditioning and a service elevator, making it the only lighthouse in America to offer such amenities. Initially painted with a white base and reddish-orange top, the lighthouse's color scheme was later changed to its current black and white following complaints from island residents. The exact date of the painting remains unknown, but the last photo of the lighthouse with its red top dates back to 1972.

When first illuminated in 1962, the Sullivan's Island Lighthouse boasted one of the world's most powerful lights, shining with 28 million candlepower and reportedly visible up to 70 miles out to sea. However, due to complaints about its blinding brightness from Charleston residents, the light's power was reduced to 1.2 million candlepower. To address the issue further, the back side of the lantern room was covered with a blackboard to block the side facing Charleston. The light still emits a distinctive pattern of two flashes every 30 seconds, and on clear nights, it can be seen up to 30 miles offshore.

In 2008, ownership of the lighthouse transferred to Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, which now oversees the maintenance of the structure and surrounding buildings, while the Coast Guard continues to maintain the light.

Unfortunately, the lighthouse is not currently open to the public, and in fact, there are no historic lighthouses accessible to visitors in all of South Carolina. The state's final accessible lighthouse, Hunting Island, closed for repairs just last year. With the rich history of South Carolina's lighthouses slowly vanishing, it becomes all the more vital to learn about and preserve the stories of these iconic structures.

Located on Station 18 ½ on Sullivan's Island, The Charleston Light is part of Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park. While visitors are welcome to view the lighthouse from the outside, please be aware that access inside is restricted due to ongoing repairs. For any inquiries, visitors can reach out to the Park Rangers at Fort Moultrie located at 1214 Middle St. on Sullivan's Island.

To celebrate National Lighthouse Day on August 7th, the park will be hosting lighthouse-related activities. Interested individuals can follow the park on Facebook to stay updated on these events: https://www.facebook.com/FtSumterNPS