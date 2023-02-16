Chamber Music Charleston Presents a Celebration of Chamber Music March 3-5

× Expand Andrew Armstrong, London, October 8th, 2019

January 5, 2023 (Charleston, SC) – Between March 3 and March 5, Chamber Music Charleston (CMC) will present three exceptional programs of music at the College of Charleston Sottile Theatre, bringing the excitement of live music to audiences of all ages. The weekend will include a variety of performances, giveaways, discounts, and receptions including the grand finale to the Ovation Concert Series and also the official launch of the 2023-2024 Concert Season.

For the youngest of listeners, CMC offers a Classical Kids Concert on Saturday, March 4 at 11am. The 45-minute program opens with an introduction to the musicians and their instruments followed by a variety of songs with audience interaction. The focal piece of the program is the musical setting of “Harlem’s Little Blackbird: The Story of Florence Mills.” Guest soprano soloist Diana Thompson Brewer joins musicians of CMC to tell the incredible story of Florence Mills. Born to parents who were both former slaves, Florence Mills knew at an early age that she loved to sing, performing catapulted her all the way to the stages of 1920s Broadway where she inspired everyone from songwriters to playwrights. Yet with all her success, she knew firsthand how prejudice shaped her world and the world of those around her. As a result, Florence chose to support and promote works by her fellow black performers while heralding a call for their civil rights. Featuring a moving text by Renee Watson and colorful illustrations by Christian Robinson, “Harlem's Little Blackbird” is a timeless story about justice, equality, and the importance of following one's heart and dreams.

On Friday, March 3 at 7pm CMC presents the award-winning Charleston County School of the Arts Sinfonietta with guest virtuoso violinist Francisco Fullana, who will lead the ensemble in a performance Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony, Op. 110a, Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” and Kreisler’s Preludium and Allegro. The performance is the culmination of a week-long residency between Mr. Fullana and the SOA Sinfonietta, a part of Chamber Music Charleston’s Youth Chamber Music Initiative. This performance also marks the Sinfonietta’s final Charleston performance before they travel to Orlando, Florida to compete in the National Orchestra Festival.

On Sunday, March 5 at 3pm Mr. Fullana will be joined by guest violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti, guest pianist Andrew Armstrong, CMC violist Ben Weiss and CMC cellist Timothy O’Malley for the final Ovation Concert of the season. The musicians will perform Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet along with Fauré’s Piano Quartet in c minor. Chamber Music Charleston’s 2023-2024 concert season will also be announced at this program, with over 50 concerts scheduled, including two new concert series.

Tickets available through the George Street Box Office online or by phone at 843.953.4726. More information is available on our website.