Charleston County Water Parks Open May 13

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will open its three waterparks – Splash Island in Mount Pleasant, Splash Zone on James Island and Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston – for weekends only, starting May 13. All three waterparks will begin daily operations on June 7, continuing through mid-August, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park is the largest of the three waterparks owned by CCPRC. It features unique activities for all ages, with attractions including the 60-foot-tall multiperson slide, The Washout; the Big Splash Tree House; Rollin’ River lazy river; Big Kahuna wave pool; Tubular Twister slides; the Rip Tide Run mat racer slide; and the Otter Bay kiddie area.

Splash Zone Waterpark is located within James Island County Park. It offers two 200-footlong slides; a large leisure pool; a 500-foot-long lazy river with sprays and waterfalls; and a family play complex called The Rainforest that features slides, buckets and sprays.

Splash Island Waterpark, located within Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park, provides hours of fun for toddlers to pre-teenage children. Attractions include a 200-foot-long body flume, activity pool; a 16-footlong slide; The Cyclone swirling water ride; and sprays, geysers, raindrop waterfalls and more.

The waterparks also offer a full range of amenities, including concessions, lockers for securing items, lounge chairs, showers and restrooms.

Each waterpark is staffed with certified lifeguards. Birthday party packages and private rentals are available.

Park admission fees vary. Splash Passes, available at CharlestonCountyParks.com, offer unlimited waterpark access all season.

CCPRC’s West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood opens for weekends May 6 and daily starting May 29. It offers a 6,000-square-foot seasonal outdoor pool and programming including swimming lessons, fitness programs and a new competitive swim team.

For more information on the waterparks or West County Aquatic Center, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.