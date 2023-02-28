Charleston Time Machine Makes Radio Debut

There’s now a new way to listen to Charleston County Public Library’s award-winning local history podcast, The Charleston Time Machine. Thanks to a partnership with 96.3 FM OHM Radio, the podcast, which focuses on the history of Charleston and the Lowcountry, will now be broadcast each Sunday at 3 p.m.

“The Charleston Time Machine’s focus on educating and entertaining its audience with the fascinating history of our Charleston community is a perfect fit for our station’s mission,” said OHM Station Manager Grace McNally. “We’re excited to bring this program to our audience.”

The podcast, which just premiered its 250th episode, is written and produced by CCPL Historian Dr. Nic Butler, an interdisciplinary historian who has worked as an archivist for the South Carolina Historical Society, as an adjunct faculty member at the College of Charleston and as a historical consultant for the city of Charleston. The podcast uses stories and facts from the deep and colorful history of Charleston to educate, inspire and amuse.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to partner with Ohm Radio because their community focus resonates with the mission of both CCPL and Charleston Time Machine,” said Butler. “I believe listeners will enjoy the podcast’s insight into Charleston’s deep and diverse history, and I'm personally looking forward to sharing great local stories with a larger broadcast audience.”

OHM Radio is available locally on-air at 96.3 FM and can also be streamed live at ohmradio963.org. In addition to the radio broadcasts, CTM episodes can be streamed on most free podcast services, including Soundcloud, iTunes, Spotify and iHeart Radio. Episodes premiere online every other Friday at 7 p.m. You can listen to new or past episodes, read the episode blog or subscribe for the CTM newsletter at ccpl.org/charleston-time-machine.