Civil War Is The Subject Of Battery Gadsden Program

September 17 marks the 161st anniversary of one of the most significant yet saddest events in American history. During the war that turned brother against brother and ultimately caused some 625,000 casualties, this date stands out as the deadliest. In a single day, the Battle of Antietam accounted for more than 22,000 killed, wounded or missing, more than twice the number of Americans killed at Pearl Harbor, D-Day, 9/11 and during our 10 years in Afghanistan combined.

While Antietam took place in Maryland, the fuse was lit for the conflict that led up to this deadliest day in American history some 17 months earlier right here in Charleston. Interest in the American Civil War has always run wide and deep in the Lowcountry. Therefore, Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is honored to present a program featuring a true local expert on the Civil War – Rev. Jeff Miller, a lifelong student of that conflict.

Jeff is currently the rector of St. Philip’s Church in downtown Charleston. But before entering the ministry, he was a National Park Service ranger, including at Antietam. He’s led many private tours of both Antietam and Gettysburg, and he’s been inducted into several history-related honor societies and serves as chaplain for the Washington Light Infantry. Jeff remains active in the local Civil War scene, including the Fort Sumter Civil War Roundtable and the South Carolina Battlefield Trust.

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is pleased to have Jeff Miller present our September program. At 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, he will speak on “Invasion – Prelude to Antietam.” The program will take place at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island.

Jeff is a dynamic speaker. Anyone with an interest in the Civil War will not want to miss this outstanding presentation. As always, this program from Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is free and open to the public. For more information, contact us at BatteryGadsden@gmail.com.