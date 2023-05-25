Crabpot Players To Present ‘Savannah Sipping Society’

The Crabpot Players Theater Company will present the Southern comedy, “Savannah Sipping Society,” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten May 25 through May 27. The performance is planned for 8 p.m. at Encore Music Hall, 757-D Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate – and an impromptu happy hour – and decide it’s high time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment.

Most importantly, they realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. So raise your glass to these strong Southern women, and their fierce embrace of life and say “cheers” to this joyful and touching comedy.

The cast includes Jenni Brown, Melanie Cason, Shannon Lindsay and Krissy Mckown, and Jimmy Ward is the director. The set and costume design is by the cast, with light and sound design by Ward.

Tickets are now available online at Whollyticket.com and at The Dinghy on the Isle of Palms. Call 843 886-6218 for further information.