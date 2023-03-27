EVENT POSTPONED: Literary Luncheon "In Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe" featuring NY Times bestselling author Elizabeth Berg

It is with regret that we must postpone Elizabeth Berg’s sold-out event at Wild Dunes due to a sudden personal emergency. We are waiting on word from Elizabeth as to a future date. Again, we all were looking forward to Wednesday March 29th at Wild Dunes with Elizabeth Berg and we will reschedule. Stay tuned for more information! We apologize for any inconvenience. Of course, if the reschedule date does not work for you, refunds will be available at that time. But we hope you all can make it to this very special luncheon. Thank you for your understanding and patience. We all send out best wishes to Elizabeth.

