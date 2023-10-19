Indigo Robes Workshop To Be Held On Sullivan’s Island

On October 23rd, an Indigo Robes Workshop will be held at A Maker’s Post on Sullivan’s Island, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

In this class you’ll learn the fundamentals of using indigo dye from beginning to end. Instructor Daisy McClellan will discuss the history of indigo in South Carolina and then dive into how to create a dye vat and various shibori tie dye methods that reveal beautiful patterns.

Attendees will go home with their custom dyed, one-size-fits-most unisex robe, as well as 2 tea towels they will also dye during the class. Beginners are welcome in this 2 hour workshop as no experience is required. All materials will be provided. Attendees are asked to wear clothes they don’t mind getting a little messy – or they can bring an apron.

A Maker’s Post is located at 2019 B. Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island.