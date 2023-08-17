Express Your Inner Artist At The Recreation Center

× Expand Yuli Gates Abstract Painting Abstract painting of lilies on the water.

A Thursday adult art class with professional watercolor painter Giselle Harrington begins August 17 and will run through September 14 at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

Harrington graduated with a master of fine arts degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where she also studied painting. She has illustrated numerous book covers, labels and logos and often is commissioned for her portrait work.

Harrington is passionate about sharing her love of expression through paint, and teaching at the Recreation Department is another venture she is thrilled to begin in August. These classes are beginner friendly, and participants can expect to learn fundamental skills, with photo references chosen to develop new skills, establishing the confidence to practice on their own.

Harrington loves to teach and always wants it to be a part of her practice as an artist.

“Not only is it exciting to see students gain the basic skills to accomplish a painting or drawing beautifully – it’s also gratifying to have students look at paintings made by great artists and understand them better.”

She mentioned that her classes are “structured and organized,” which is unusual because many artists struggle with those two words.

Students are required to bring their own supplies. Go to GiselleHarrington.com for a list of required supplies and to see more work by this talented artist. For more examples of her work, visit her socials @giselleharrington and giselleharringtonillustration on Facebook.

For more information, contact Tammy at the Rec Center or visit IOP.net to register.