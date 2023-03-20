First Shot of the Civil War Commemoration at Fort Moultrie

It’s the 162nd Anniversary of the beginning of the American Civil War, when the first shots of the war were fired on northern soldiers at Fort Sumter. To commemorate this event Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will hold a special event on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16. Living history soldiers and civilians in period clothing will provide insight into the tension filled days that preceded the conflict at both sites and rifle firing demonstrations will take place.

Visitors of all ages will have the chance to learn about the beginning of the Civil War. Rifle firing demonstrations will take place at Fort Moultrie on Saturday, April 15 at 11:30 am, 1:30 pm, and 3:30 pm and Sunday, April 16 at 11:30 am. Fort Moultrie is open daily 9:00 am - 4:30 pm with no entrance fees on Saturday, April 15. To take part in the activities at Fort Sumter you will need to contact Fort Sumter Tours for ferry tickets at www.fortsumtertours.com.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. Fort Moultrie represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The fort is open daily, and an entrance fee is normally charged. For more information call 843-883-3123 or visit www.nps.gov/fosu.

