First Sullivan's Island Earth Day is April 22

Sullivan’s Island’s first annual Earth Day celebration will be held April 22. The family-friendly event will feature fun and educational nature-themed activities and art projects, bird banding demonstrations and a guided tour of the Maritime Forest.

Earth Day is a collaborative initiative of Sullivan’s Island For All, the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station, Poe Library, The Island Turtle Team and the Sullivan’s Island Community Garden.

The park in front of Poe Library at 1920 I’On will be transformed into an Earth Day village from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where children and adults will be educated and entertained with face painting, bingo, puzzle challenges, art projects, a scavenger hunt and more.

Members of Sullivan’s Island For All will be on hand to talk about the Maritime Forest, and the Island Turtle Team will provide an update on how this year’s nesting season is going. You also will have the opportunity to stroll through the community garden and a monarch butterfly art exhibit.

Other activities include author Pamela Brownstein sharing her book of haikus inspired by life in the Lowcountry and a live demonstration at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station. The event is part of Lowcountry Earth Week.

“We organized this event so we can come together as a community to show our love for our island and to celebrate our shared commitment to protect our planet,” said Norman Khoury, Sullivan’s Island For All board member.

Visit SiforAll.org to learn more.