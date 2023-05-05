Former Charlestonian Releases Latest Book, a Love Letter to the Best Little Big City in the South

Author, Marjorie Kneece

Charleston, SC is a city steeped in history, culture, and tradition. With an abundance of historical sites, restaurants to savor, and places to see, it's easy to get lost in the daily grind and miss out on all that the city has to offer. However, Marjorie Kneece refused to let that happen when she moved to Charleston from Lake Murray, SC. Knowing her time in Charleston was limited, Kneece made it her mission to soak up every whimsical charm the city had to offer.

For five years, almost every evening, Kneece could be found strolling the Isle of Palms beach with her furry companion, and taking in the breathtaking views of the sunset and the city's iconic landmarks.

To describe the geographic layout of Charleston County, Kneece likens it to a loop starting with North Charleston at the top and moving clockwise through Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, the Charleston Peninsula, James Island, Folly Beach, John’s Island, and ending with West Ashley.

Her latest book, Charleston Calling: The Best Little Big City of the South, is organized according to these districts, with each chapter offering a comprehensive guide to the area, including must-see historical sites and buildings, scenic walking routes, top-notch restaurants, hotels, bars, breweries, beautiful gardens, and more. Having spent five years in Charleston, Kneece eventually had to bid farewell and return to her hometown of Lake Murray, SC, but not before developing a profound attachment to the city. Charleston Calling is her heartfelt tribute to this captivating destination.

Kneece earned her degree in Information Management from The University of South Carolina, which led to her career in technology and a growing passion for graphic design and digital software. Over time, her career expanded to include writing, photography, and travel. Kneece has found her gift in combining these pursuits and sharing them with others. Her first job involved creating real estate magazines, guidebooks, and advertisements, which heavily influenced her style of writing. Kneece has worked in government for 16 years and pursued photography for the last 15 years. Her love for Charleston runs deep, and she was thrilled to move to the city. She comes from an artistic family and attributes her writing skills to her father's teachings.

Before the release of Charleston Calling: The Best Little Big City of the South, she published I Love Lake Murrayand Wonderland. True to her style, Kneece's book features only original photographs, capturing the unique charms of Charleston, SC. To promote her new release, Kneece is embarking on a book tour across South Carolina, with stops in Charleston County at the end of May and the beginning of June.

She will be at Second State Coffee Shop in Mount Pleasant on May 27th and at Turning Page Bookshop in Goose Creek, SC on June 10th. The book is available for purchase at The College of Charleston bookstore and online at Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, Amazon, and other retailers. At each book signing event, Kneece offers a 20% discount off the retail price of her books. As a lover of Charleston, Kneece hopes to add more tour dates to her schedule soon.

Reminiscent of her time in Charleston, Charleston Calling: The Best Little Big City in the South, is Kneece’s gift to our city. This guidebook is a treasure trove of activities and information that are useful to both visitors and residents of Charleston. The first chapter,

Charleston Peninsula, introduces you to the Holy City's rich history and provides a detailed timeline of its development. The introduction underscores Charleston's resilience and perseverance, recounting how it has overcome challenges such as wars, diseases, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

The Charleston Museum Mile is a one-mile stretch along Meeting Street that boasts six museums, five nationally recognized historic houses, scenic parks, historic churches, public buildings, and museums. This guidebook features each site individually, providing visitors and residents the opportunity to customize and plan their historic tours. Downtown Charleston's architecture has been well-preserved for centuries, which has retained the city's southern charm and elegance.

The Ravenel Bridge holds a special place in Kneece's heart, as she worked at the opening ceremony in 2005 and has since volunteered at the Cooper River Bridge Run. The bridge has become an iconic landmark connecting Charleston and is visible for miles. Kneece also loves the arts and culture of Charleston, particularly during the Spoleto Festival, which brings the city to life. During her time living in Charleston, Kneece immersed herself in the community and culture at every opportunity.

As I held this book, I was struck by the level of detail in each chapter, reflecting the love and thought that went into its creation. The final three chapters of Charleston Calling offer specific recommendations for restaurants, events, and activities in each area of Charleston. Lowcountry Dining (Ch. 12) is a dedicated chapter highlighting the best places to dine in each neighborhood, including a list of Kneece's favorite breweries. The Activities and Events chapter (Ch.13) includes annual events such as the Spoleto Festival, Charleston Fair in Ladson, Boone Hall Festivals (Oyster Festival, Strawberry Festival, Wine Under Oaks, etc.), beach activities, places to walk, and dozens of free things to do, just to scratch the surface of what this guidebook offers.

If you're looking to venture beyond your local neighborhood in Charleston, this guidebook provides all the tools you need. The Beyond Charleston chapter focuses on nearby places to visit and things to do, ranging from historic castles to gardens with mixed media. Charleston Calling encapsulates the plethora of things to do in and around the Holy City. Rather than relying on a search engine to plan your next adventure, pick up a copy of Charleston Calling and discover recommendations from someone who truly knows and admires Charleston.