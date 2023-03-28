Fort Sumter And Fort Moultrie To Mark Start Of Civil War

It’s the 162nd anniversary of the beginning of the Civil War, when the first shots were fired on northern soldiers at Fort Sumter. To commemorate this event, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will hold a special event April 15 and April 16. Soldiers and civilians in period clothing will provide insight into the tension-filled days that preceded the conflict at both sites.

Visitors of all ages will have the chance to learn about the beginning of the Civil War. Rifle-firing demonstrations will take place at Fort Moultrie at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 15 and at 11:30 a.m. April 16. Fort Moultrie is open daily 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with no entrance fees on April 15.

To take part in the activities at Fort Sumter, you must contact Fort Sumter Tours for ferry tickets at fortsumtertours.com.

Fort Moultrie, located at 1214 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island, represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. For more information call 843-883-3123 or visit nps.gov/fosu.