Free Community Event to Reflect, Honor and Remember 9/11 Heroes and Victims

In a solemn tribute to the heroes and victims of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, over a thousand people are expected to participate in the 10th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk on Monday, September 11, which will end at 10:30 a.m. with a ceremony on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown. All events are free, including admission to Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, for those attending the ceremony.

“The 9/11 Silent Walk is a day of remembrance and reflection,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Allison Hunt. “We pay tribute to the lives lost, the incredible resilience shown on that fateful day, and we fulfill our collective promise to never forget.”

Since 2013, nearly 6,000 participants have walked to honor the 2,977 victims of the terrorist attacks that day, and the many thousands who lost their lives in the wake of those attacks.

Key highlights of the event include:

Silent Walk: Symbolizing unity and solidarity, the walk begins in downtown Charleston, crosses over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and concludes on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown. Ceremonial Observance: Six moments of silence will mark the crash of American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77, United Airlines Flight 93, and the collapse of the South and North Towers. Inspirational Speakers: Distinguished speakers, including survivors and community leaders, will share their personal stories and reflections on the enduring impact of 9/11.

“A central focus of this memorial event is to bring our community together to support one another and to remember the significance of unity and resilience in the face of adversity,” said 9/11 Silent Walk Executive Director Tian Griffieth.

Registration begins at 6 a.m. at Patriots Point where buses will shuttle walkers to East Bay Street and Grace Bridge Street downtown. The last bus leaves Patriots Point at 8 a.m. Participants are asked to park in the grass fields adjacent to the USS Yorktown. Parking is $5. To register, please visit https://allevents.in/charleston/10th-annual-9-11-silent-walk-charleston-sc/200023415837801