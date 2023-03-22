Front Beach Fest Was A ‘FABtastic’ Success

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department hosted a kickoff to spring with its annual Front Beach Fest March 4 – and it was magical.

This free, family event arrived on a perfect day, where the skies parted from weeks of cold and rain, offering one of those “perfect days.” Sunny and 70s weather set the stage for a day of smiling faces, live beach music, local vendors, food trucks, street performers and fun for everyone.

Kelsey Marsh, Recreation Supervisor – Events, commented, “The community really came together. We wouldn’t be able to offer these events without the support of everyone. Having a collaborative community makes a huge difference. The Windjammer ran our sound, The Dinghy helped with parking, My Favorite Things allowed vendors to use its employee parking, and Charleston County Parks brought a climbing wall out,” Recreation Supervisor – Events Kelsey Marsh commented.

Police Kevin Cornett added that “One of the things I love most about IOP would be how well our city departments work together.”

The Shem Creek Boogie Band and the Ocean Drive Party Band delivered tunes for shagging the afternoon away. Good Clean Fun provided interactive art and a mermaid even showed up to engage with kids, play in the sand and interact with sensory games.

Deena Frooman, key contact with Good Clean Fun, commented to Marsh, “What a great big FABtastic success the 2023 Front Beach Fest was for attendees and vendors. Our Good Clean Fun family area was vibing the entire time. So many parents were commenting about the unique offerings and the energy. Our goals were achieved.”

“We have to thank you and your team for supporting our mission to offer meaningful family play and entertainment which I call “recretainment,” she added to Marsh, who pointed out that he had more than 172 vendor applicants for 52 spots.

Vendors had lines, food trucks ran out of food and restaurants were packed, providing proof there is strength in community. The 2023 Front Beach Fest displayed a perfect example that teamwork does make the dream work.