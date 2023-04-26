Garden Guru Will Talk About Native Plants

× Expand Derek Wade

Prime gardening season is here, and Sullivan’s Island summer resident and garden guru Derek Wade is the featured speaker at the May 18 meeting of the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. The event, free and open to the public, will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Island Club, 1451 Hennessy St. in Sullivan’s Island.

Wade is a master naturalist and longtime garden designer. His talk, “Native Plants in the Garden,” will focus on plants that thrive on barrier islands like Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms. As the former owner of Carolina Landscape, a design-build firm, he has seen landscaping trends change, with greater emphasis on using native plants for their strength, beauty and resilience in tough conditions.

If you have longed for a garden that flourishes in heat, humidity and salt air, Wade will share ideas for making simple improvements to your garden that will enrich your soil, reduce your need to replace plants and attract more birds and butterflies.

Even the smallest changes can have a big impact.

For more information, email batterygadsden@gmail.com, call 843-906-0091 or visit batterygadsden.com.