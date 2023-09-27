Historic Fort Sumter Flags To Be Removed From Park Museums

× Expand The historic U.S. 33-star flag

Fort Sumter’s historic Civil War-era flag collection, consisting of the Palmetto Guard, U.S. 33- star storm and U.S. 33-star garrison flags, was removed from public display for an indefinite period on September 19.

The flags need to be rested to enhance their long-term preservation.

Textile artifacts such as flags must be exposed to limited humidity fluctuations and long-term irreversible light damage that make them progressively more fragile. While all the flags underwent conservation measures before they were placed in the museums, they have been on display for more than 20 years. Despite taking great care to protect the flags, they are best preserved when stored in a clean, dark, cool and dry environment during rest periods.

The U.S. garrison flag flew over Fort Sumter until it sustained wind damage the night of April 11, 1861. It was replaced by the smaller U.S. storm flag that endured a 34-hour bombardment from Confederate artillery at the beginning of the Civil War.

The Palmetto Guard flag was the first Confederate flag to fly over the fort after the U.S. Army departed on April 14, 1861.

