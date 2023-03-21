Hone Your Bridge Skills April 8

Have all your friends started playing bridge? Do you want to learn to play? Or maybe you just need to update the bridge skills you learned long ago. If you answered “yes” any or all of these questions, the Learn Bridge in a Day seminar might be just what you’ve been looking for.

The next seminar, presented by the East Cooper Charity Bridge Club, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. The $75 donation includes coffee and pastries, a full lunch and handouts. Everyone 12 and older is invited to attend.

The seminar will be limited to 28 attendees, and all proceeds are donated to charity. To learn more, email Graydon Vadas at graydonvadas7@gmail.com.