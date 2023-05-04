How to Vacation Like a Celebrity

Going on vacation is supposed to be a time to relax and unwind, but often it can be stressful and exhausting trying to plan and execute the perfect trip. Luckily, with the right resources and services, you can live like a celebrity on your next vacation without any of the stress. Here are some tips for how to achieve a luxurious vacation experience.

Surround Yourself with Luxury Goods and Services

One of the easiest ways to feel like a celebrity on vacation is by surrounding yourself with luxury goods and amenities. From gourmet cookware and utensils to luxurious Turkish organic cotton towels, to spa bathrobes and slippers, and Egyptian cotton sheets, having these high-quality items in your vacation rental will make you feel like you're staying in a five-star hotel.

In addition to the luxury goods, there are a few experiences that can truly elevate your vacation to the next level. Taking a cue from celebrities, we suggest hiring a personal fitness trainer to come to you and customize a workout that fits your needs and goals, in a location of your choice. With providers like LUXE Coastal Concierge, you can enjoy on-site fitness training and yoga, tailored to your preferences. Yoga on the beach is a particularly rejuvenating experience for your body and mind, allowing you to fully embrace the beauty of your surroundings while working on your physical and mental well-being.

Hire a Private Chef

Why lift a finger if you don’t have to? Celebrities certainly don’t. Elevate your vacation to the next level by hiring a private chef, who will cook and clean up after you and your guests. Whether you're looking for heat and serve gourmet meals, or an interactive culinary experience, having a private chef will allow you to enjoy high-quality meals in the comfort of your vacation property. If you're a budding chef yourself, consider getting one of LUXE Coastal Concierge’s "Gourmet Kitchen in a Box" to have all the essentials you need to create delicious meals.

Utilize Concierge Services

Don't waste your precious vacation time running errands and stocking up on groceries. Instead, use concierge services to have everything you need waiting for you when you arrive. From stocking the kitchen and barware, to making restaurant reservations and arranging for beach chair and umbrella rentals. Concierge service’s such as LUXE Coastal Concierge, will help make your vacation as turnkey as possible, allowing you to simply unpack and unwind.

Bring the spa to you

If you're looking for the ultimate relaxation experience, consider bringing a luxury spa to you, complete with robes, slippers, bath salts, and aromatherapy candles. Avoid the hassle of trying to book a spa appointment in an unfamiliar area or conducting hours of research to find the spa that’s right for you. Instead, try a route that’s a lot more luxe and a lot less lame. Local licensed massage therapists will travel to you and can provide a variety of massage techniques right in your vacation rental. If your vacation rental property overlooks the ocean, we highly recommend opting for an outdoor massage on a covered patio. This way, you can listen to the calming sound of the waves and feel the

refreshing ocean breeze and salty air, taking your relaxation experience to new heights that a traditional indoor spa can't provide.

Take advantage of turnkey services

Finally, make the most of your vacation by taking advantage of turnkey services. Whether you want to rent bikes, golf carts/LSVs, or beach toys, go golfing or fishing, or arrange for a car service for a special evening excursion, turnkey services will allow you to easily plan and execute your dream vacation activities.

By following these tips, you can live like a celebrity on your next vacation and enjoy the ultimate luxury experience. The best part? These services are also affordable and fit a wide range of budgets. You don’t have to be a celebrity to be treated like one.