Information on Art on the Beach 2023

Sponsorship Opportunities

We are currently accepting sponsors for this year’s event. Be sure to reach out if your business would like to review our sponsorship kit. Remaining levels range from $1,500 to $800, with limited quantities. Note: tickets have sold out and this is now your only way to snag tickets for the event. For more information about this year's event, be sure to check out our website.

Meet our 2023 Featured Artist: Karin Olah!

Inspired by the colors and light of the Southern coastal landscape, Karin Olah combines hand-dyed fabric and paint to create her signature multi-layered paintings. Karin’s subject matter ranges from seascape to abstract expressionism to a dreamy place in-between.

Born in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Karin combines her interest in quilt making, a BFA from Maryland Institute College of Art, a background in fashion design in NYC, and an ever-growing fabric collection to add layers of texture and color to her work. She is a recipient of the Lowcountry Artist of the Year Award. Her work has been on the cover of Charleston Magazine and featured in Southern Living, House & Garden Magazine, and American Contemporary Art Magazine. Her work exhibits at Gregg Irby Gallery in Atlanta, GA, Hillary Whitaker Gallery in Ponte Vedra, FL, and Liz Lidgett Gallery in Des Moines, IA, and is part of the public collections at MUSC, Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic Florida, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriot, and Ilya Corporation in Japan. Karin lives on James Island with her husband, two daughters, and a naughty labradoodle. When not painting, Karin is on the golf course or at the beach. Find her art at KarinOlah.com.

2023 Art on the Beach Artists:

We are thrilled to welcome some amazing artists and chefs to our lineup this year, and we can't wait for you to meet them all, starting with our artists.

Amanda McLenon Fine Art

Amanda Tucker Art

Anne Abueva Studio

Armsway Forge & Metal Designs

Art by Julie Wheeler

Blue Moon Art

Caleb Fournier

CHI Design Indigo

Christina Jervey Jewelry

Dee Ruel Jewelry Design

DIVE IN by Leigh Webber

Don't Sass Me Soy

Dotsuwa Designs

Gallavantor Art

Hermosa Jewelry

Indigo Bee Co.

Jeleata Nicole- Fine Art

Jessie Reyna

Joy Martin Art

Justin W. Cox

Karen Burke

Kim Painter Art

Kirsten Hoving Artworks

Momma Maddie’s Sweetgrass Basket Jewelry & Collectibles

Morgan Serreno East

Open Ocean Art

Penelope Design Studio

Petrichor + Gold

Riverlight Art Studio

Rosie the Wanderer

Ryan Beck Art

Summerhouse Studio

That Wood Guy

The Restored Board Design Co.

New Addition: Open Market!

In an effort to better serve our community, Art on the Beach will be hosting a pop-up vendor market to accompany our Information Table during the event. The Information Table is generally centered in the town of Sullivans Island. This new, pop-up vendor market will open early with our Information Table as a kick-off to Art on the Beach. As a response to meeting the immediate sell-out of the ticketed tour, this pop-up vendor market will be free and open to the public to attend!

Current 2023 Market Artists:

Bright Star Designs

eluCook Designs

Emma Lang Art

helli luck fine art

Kate Love Studio

Oyster shells by SueB

Painterly Home

Purpose Under Palms

R. Sargent Art

Meet some of our 2023 Chefs:

High Rise Beverage Co.

Lillie Fuel

Marion's Gelato

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Rodney Gray

Salthouse Catering

Sullivan's Fish Camp

The Sugary Unicorn

Verde

What better way to cruise around the island for our annual tour than a golf cart?

Well, we have some very exciting news for this year's attendees: Just Beachy Golf Cart Rentals back as our official partner of Art on the Beach scheduled for Sunday, November 12, 2023!

Here are the details:

To book, please send an email to info@justbeachycarts.com, or text/call 843-885-3090. They have both four and six passenger LSV's (street-legal golf carts) available. For residents of Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms, delivery and pickup at your residence is available, as well as longer rental terms, if desired.

For off-island renters, a pickup and drop-off point on Sullivan’s Island will be coordinated for the day of the event. All renters will be subject to Just Beachy's rental terms and conditions, including that all drivers must be at least 21 years old, possess a valid drivers license, and fully complete their rental agreement form prior to the event date. Rentals must be paid in full at time of booking, and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

We expect their fleet to sell out! So, once you snag your event tickets, be sure to book your transportation for Art on the Beach right after!