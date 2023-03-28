Isle Of Palms Recreation Department Sets Annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Egg Hunt is back. At 2 p.m. sharp on April 7, children ages 12 and under will begin a mad dash for eggs at the largest Easter Egg Hunt this side of the IOP Connector.

The free event will be held at the IOP Recreation grounds, located at #24 28th Ave. and will be sectioned off into four different age groups: 3 and under; 4 to 6 years; 7 to 9 years; and 10 to 12 years.

All participants will receive a bag of Easter candy for their efforts. After hunting for eggs, children can enjoy jump castles, snow cones, face painting and even get a picture with the Easter Bunny. In the event of inclement weather, all festivities will be moved to the gym in the Recreation Center.

For more information call 843-886-8294 or visit iop.net.