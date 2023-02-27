Isle Of Palms Police Department Front Beach Fest Traffic Notice

The City of Isle of Palms Front Beach Fest will take place Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 12 to 4 p.m. on Isle of Palms, SC. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island.
The following is a list of road closures and times:
Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Starting at 6 a.m. Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic.
- Starting at 6 a.m. no parking will be allowed on either side of Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue. Any vehicles left in the area will be towed.
- Roads are expected to be open, and items removed by 7 p.m.
- Isle of Palms Police Department will have officers assisting with traffic control and event security.