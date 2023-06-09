Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Plans Shagging Experience

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club has partnered with the East Cooper Shag Dance Club to produce a unique experience for anyone who wants to learn how to shag – or just brush up on your shagging skills.

Lessons will be given by Kae Childs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 at the Exchange Club on Palm Boulevard, followed by a shag dance from 3 p.m.to 6 p.m. Music will be provided by a well-known Lowcountry DJ.

Lessons will cost $10 per person, and there also will be a $10 charge for the dance. The event is a fundraiser for Exchange Club building improvements. Participants may bring their own food and drinks.

Register by mail by sending a check made out to the Isle of Palms Exchange Club to P.O. Box 314, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451. You also can pay at the door the day of the dance.