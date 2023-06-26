Isle Of Palms Independence Day Fireworks Show

Celebrate Independence Day island-style on Isle of Palms. The city is hosting its 4th of July Fireworks Show in the Front Beach area. Family-friendly event. Free and open to the community.

Front beach is located at 1118 Ocean Blvd, Isle of Palms, SC.

Attendees are required to leave the beach and remove their belongings by 6:30 p.m. to allow preparation for the event. The area of the beach between 21st Avenue to 3rd Sea Cabins will close at that time. Guests may remain inside the Isle of Palms County Park area or behind the restroom facilities to watch the show.

Fireworks are not permitted in the City of Isle of Palms and must be operated by professionals only.

For more information, please visit: bit.ly/3Nr7ERS.