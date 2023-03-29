Isle Of Palms To Host 34th Annual Sand Sculpting Competition

The 34th Annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition takes place June 3, beginning at 9 a.m. on Front Beach of Isle of Palms.

The event is free and open to all those that would like to show off their sand-sculpting abilities. Competitors can enter in the following divisions: child - ages 14 and under; young adult – 15 to 20; family - at least one adult and one child or young adult; and adult - 21 and older.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each category along with the additional judged categories of Most Creative, Best Architectural and Best in Show. Individual and team entries are permitted, and teams are limited to four people. The first 200 to register are guaranteed a free T-shirt, with sizes subject to availability.

Visit.iop.net for the 2023 online registration form, or you can stop by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department or call 843-886-8294 to sign up. Registration the day of the event will begin at 8:30 a.m.