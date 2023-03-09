James Island County Park To Host Cajun Festival

The Lowcountry Cajun Festival is back this spring at James Island County Park. The Lowcountry’s favorite ragin’ Cajun celebration will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on April 22.

Bringing Louisiana living to the Lowcountry, the Cajun Festival is a full day of music straight from the bayou, plus Cajun and Creole cuisine, children’s activities and more. Local and regional restaurants, caterers and food trucks will cook up a variety of delicious food, including jambalaya, alligator, etouffee, andouille sausage and, of course, crawfish. Those who prefer a tamer menu will have the option to enjoy Lowcountry favorites such as seafood, Southern barbecue and traditional festival foods.

After getting their fill of food, festival-goers can boogie down to live, nonstop Zydeco and Cajun music performed on stage throughout the day. The 2023 Lowcountry Cajun Festival entertainment lineup is: The Shrimp City Slim Swamp All-Stars are on from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Les Freres Michot from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Corey Arceneaux and The Zydeco Hot Peppers from 4:30 until 6 p.m.

The festival’s small stage will host Friends of Coastal South Carolina for a program called “Who Calls the Swamp Home?” at 1 p.m., and the popular crawfish eating contest will take place at 2:30 p.m. Other festivities include a crafters’ market, souvenirs for sale and a kids’ area. Children can enjoy access to the inflatables and climbing wall in the kids’ area all day with the purchase of a $10 hand stamp. Credit cards will be accepted at select locations, but, for convenience, attendees are encouraged to bring cash.

New for 2023, festival admission will be charged per vehicle – $35 in advance per standard vehicle carrying up to 15 people. A limited number of vehicles will be admitted, and tickets are expected to sell out, so advance purchase is recommended. If space is available, tickets at the gate will be $40 per vehicle.

Gold Passes will be valid for vehicle admission. They won’t be sold on-site the day of the festival but may be purchased in advance at CharlestonCountyParks.com. Receipt of purchase will not be accepted.

No coolers or outside food or alcohol permitted, nor are pets. James Island County Park will be closed to regular park guests on April 22.

The Lowcountry Cajun Festival is presented by the Charleston Animal Society, Coca-Cola and your Charleston County Parks. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.