Shark Week Highlight: Jaws of History

When it comes to shark attacks, South Carolina, and specifically Charleston, have seen some infamous statistics.

As of 2022, South Carolina ranked fourth among states with the most shark attacks, with a total of 115 incidents recorded since 1837. Within the state, Charleston County accounted for 39 of those attacks, earning it the ninth spot among US counties with the highest number of recorded shark encounters.

Despite these numbers, Bryan Frazier, the Principal Investigator for Shark Research for the State of South Carolina, urges people not to worry. It's essential to consider the facts and statistics for what they truly are, especially with Discovery's annual Shark Week approaching, which often leads to sensational headlines and negative connotations about these creatures.

Frazier clarifies that statewide, "the average number of shark bites per year is around four," which is a very rare occurrence considering the several million visitors that Charleston beaches receive annually. Importantly, "there hasn't been a shark-related fatality in South Carolina since the 1850s," indicating that only a small fraction of the state's shark attacks have resulted in death.

Contrary to the stereotype of "man-eaters" like bull sharks, tiger sharks, and great whites being the main culprits, Frazier explains that it's the smaller shark species responsible for the majority of bites in the area. For example, blacktip sharks frequently feed in surf zones, which explains why many encounters occur there.

Frazier strongly emphasizes that "shark bites usually occur when humans venture into the sharks' feeding zones, which is an important point for people to understand. When entering the water, we are stepping into the sharks' habitat, where they have resided for hundreds of millions of years." One recent incident that highlights this phenomenon is the case of Claire Gugerty, a 24-year-old celebrating Mother's Day on Isle of Palms with her family in May 2023.

During that unfortunate incident, Gugerty was bitten by a shark in waist deep water around 5pm in what seems to be a "hit and run" scenario, a phenomenon typically observed in the surf zone with swimmers and surfers as targets. These types of attacks often result from mistaken identity, where the shark does not intend to prey on humans but rather confuses them for natural prey. These encounters are infrequent, and the shark usually does not return after delivering a single bite or slash wound, leaving the victim with little chance of seeing the attacker. From Gugerty's experience, it appears that this was likely the case.

The Charleston Museum's Natural History Curator, Matthew Gibson, sheds light on the area's history, explaining that "South Carolina was underwater during most of our prehistoric past," leading to an abundance of ancient shark teeth in the region. Some shark fossils discovered in South Carolina date back millions of years before the famous megalodon sharks.

"The species that's most commonly found around here is Carcharocles Angustidens," says Gibson. "We're looking somewhere like 23 to 28 million years prior to megalodon sharks."

Despite humans frequently entering their space, sharks rarely interact with swimmers. Frazier states that "sharks swim around people all the time, and if humans were indeed on their menu, they would avoid getting into the water. In reality, humans are not a part of their food chain."

It is crucial to respect the real locals of the ocean and not fear them. Frazier emphasizes that there are "far worse things to worry about than sharks." Understanding the facts and maintaining a healthy respect for these magnificent creatures will ensure safer and more enjoyable experiences for both humans and sharks alike.

