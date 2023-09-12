Learn About Reptiles At The Recreation Department Serenity Sea Stroll And Learn

Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn is a free educational series launched a few months ago by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department. Each stroll features a special guest to lead a nature walk in order to educate anyone interested in learning about our incredible Lowcountry ecosystem.

In August, Abbi Cochran of Coastal Expeditions hosted a dolphin tour, where more than 20 participants of all ages met with their questions to learn more about the Lowcountry’s unique bottlenose dolphins.

“It was a huge success and a lot of fun,” Cochran said. “I invite people to ask questions and see what they’d like to learn about our wildlife.”

On Sept. 14 at 7:30 a.m., Cochran will lead another adventure to learn about our reptiles – especially alligators. The likelihood of seeing an alligator on the beach is slim – “not a 0% chance but it’s really, really rare,” Cochran said jokingly.

Instead, she’ll use bones and pieces of bones to explain more about gators and how they navigate the local waters. She’ll also touch on other reptiles and anything else that may come up from the crowd. The adventure begins at the 25th Avenue beach access.

The Sea Stroll & Learn is also a great space to not only learn about wildlife but also how to interact properly – respectfully and safely.

Knowledge is key in identifying creatures in the wild, and, if you are informed on where they like to habitat and why, you’ll be able to impress your friends by pointing out some of the Lowcountry’s wildlife activity. Cochran is filled with fun facts that help you identify denizens of the local world of wildlife. For example, did you know that alligators’ eyes glow red at night? Or that they love freshwater ponds, which is why we see them so often around golf courses.

Cochran’s pure passion for the abundant landscape of the Lowcountry makes her so great at what she does.

“If you care about something, you are going to want to learn about it and share what you’ve learned with other people. Everyone that works at Coastal Expeditions has the same mind-set and the same passion on what we’re so lucky to have around us in the Lowcountry. We’re a collective group of nerds,” she said.

Come nerd out with IOP Rec Department in partnership with Coastal Expeditions, and learn about the wildlife that contributes to making our ecosystem so beautiful and how we can cohabitat safely.

Upcoming strolls:

Oct. 12 – Birds;

Nov. 9 – Next to the Sea.

Check out iop.net/recreation/programs-classes/adult-programs#seastroll to sign up or learn more.