Literary Luncheon "In Conversation With Mary Alice Monroe" Featuring Elizabeth Berg

Wild Dunes Resort is proud to welcome New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Berg as the featured guest of "In Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe," a seasonal literary series exclusive to Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

Join Monroe and Berg on Wednesday, March 29th, 11:30 a.m. at Indigo Room & Rooftop, in the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort for a literary luncheon featuring Berg's brand new novel, Earth's the Right Place for Love.

There are two tiers of tickets offered:

VIP tickets are $60 per person and include a signed hardcover of the featured book, a delicious lunch with dessert and beverages, plus prime seating at the front row tables closest to the authors.

General admission tickets are $35 and include a delicious lunch with dessert and beverages, plus a $5 book coupon that can be used at the on-site bookstore.

All guests can shop at the on-site bookstore offered by local independent bookseller Buxton Books. Guests will have time to meet the authors and get books personalized.

Seating is limited at this luncheon. Register online at https://bit.ly/BergEvent to reserve your seat.

There’s an option to reserve an 8-seat table or 10-seat table for your book club or friends. If you are interested, please call Buxton Books at 843-723-1670 for more information.