Literary Series Event To Celebrate Summer Reading For The Kids

The Club at Wild Dunes presents The Islanders’ Big Al Birthday Party, on Friday, July 28th from 3-5 p.m. at the Wild Dunes Swim Center featuring poolside games, inflatable pirate ship, crafts, snacks, a book signing, and more.

“Big Al”– one of the most fearsome and beloved characters in the New York Times bestselling middle grade series The Islanders– is throwing a pool party in celebration of the paperback release of Search for Treasure, written by local authors Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May. “Big Al” is inviting all young readers, and he’s bringing his pal Mr. Gator too, who’s the star of the local picture book, Mr. Gator Hits the Beach, written by Julie McLaughlin and illustrated by Ann Marie McKay. Barnes & Noble will have signed books available for purchase. The authors and the illustrator will give special readings and sign books.

Tickets are $20 per child, age 3 and up. Adults get in free. Every ticket includes a $5 book coupon. To purchase tickets online, visit: bit.ly/Bigalparty

The Islanders’ Big Al Birthday Party

Friday, July 28th, 3-5 p.m.

Wild Dunes Swim Center7600 Palmetto Drive

Isle of Palms, SC

Don’t miss out on the biggest kids’ reading event of the summer. Get tickets now to celebrate with Big Al and his friends!

ABOUT THE BOOKS:

Search for Treasure

Jake Potter is back on Dewees Island for another summer at his grandmother’s house on the remote Dewees Island, where there are no roads, no cars, and no stores. This time, his latest adventure with his best friends, Macon and Lovie, is a mission to find buried treasure somewhere on the island, while battling some unwelcome guests on the island, of both the two- and four-legged kind! On the three friends’ biggest quest yet, they realize that the treasures they really want in life were with them all along.

Mr. Gator Hits the Beach

Bored Mr. Gator accepts a surprise invitation to vacation on Bull Island. But while he's traveling up the Intracoastal Waterway, Mr. Gator meets Lilly, the loggerhead sea turtle. Intrigued by her talk of the ocean, Mr. Gator follows Lilly to the Atlantic but—trouble awaits in this latest adventure of the Mr. Gator series.