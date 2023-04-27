Local IOP Artist to Host Art Show Downtown on June 2nd

Tina Fields

Tina Fields is a talented artist residing on the stunning Isle of Palms, whose artistic inspiration stems from the breathtaking natural beauty of this island, as well as the diverse places she has resided in and traveled to over the years. Growing up in San Diego, California instilled in her a deep appreciation for coastal beauty, while her love for art helped her adapt to the numerous places she called home.

Having attended 15 different schools across 9 states in the U.S. before pursuing her education at Fairfield University, Tina's nomadic lifestyle has cultivated her profound understanding and admiration for the profound beauty present within and around us. However, it was the charms of Charleston and its gorgeous barrier islands that ultimately captured her heart.

When asked about her motivation for becoming an artist, Tina stated that she aims to use her paintings to “heal the emotional pandemic that plagues us all”; the one that makes us feel unworthy and that the world is collapsing around us. She believes that art has the power to soothe the soul and reassure us that “genuine goodness and beauty persist, even in trying times.”

The layers of contrast and depth that contribute to the beauty of both life and art, as well as their multidimensionality, are central themes in her paintings, which reflect hope, healing, joy, and light. “Beautiful art, like life, has many layers. It’s the contrast both in life and in art that creates its beauty. It is the depth and richness that makes both a rich life and interesting art. None of us are one dimensional and the artwork that we find most captivating is the same,” Tina says.

Tina's preferred media are oils and acrylics, with her latest collection, "Golden," featuring 24k gold leaf that adds a stunning lifelike quality to her canvases. Her works are predominantly Coastal Abstract Paintings, through which she endeavors to capture the magic of our beloved living spaces. The alluring Charleston beaches, water, and sky continually inspire her and compel her to return to her easel day after day.

If you are a lover of art and beauty, be sure to attend Tina Fields' upcoming art show on June 2nd, from 5 pm to 8 pm, located at 169 King St @ Rachel Urso Real Estate in downtown Charleston.