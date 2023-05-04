The Longboard & LINK X LOU® Team Up for Latest Pop-Up on the Patio

WHO: The Longboard, an island-inspired restaurant and bar featuring local seafood, a full raw bar, tropical ingredients and creative cocktails.

WHAT: The Longboard continues their Pop-Ups on the Patio events series with LINK x LOU®, a line of permanent, welded jewelry. All LINK x LOU® chains are solid 14K yellow and white gold, and are custom fitted to your wrist, neck, ankle, or finger. LINK x LOU® aims to provide effortless, no-fuss jewelry for individuals who want to sweat, shine or defeat skin sensitivity every day.

Guests are invited make an appointment with LINK x LOU® ahead of time or walk in to browse and purchase jewelry, get fitted and enjoy bites from The Longboard’s new winter menu. A cash bar will be available.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10th from 4 - 6 pm

WHERE: The Patio at Longboard, 2213-B Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

HOW: The event is free to attend. To make an appointment for a custom LINK x LOU® fitting, visit https://calendly.com/courtney-266/the-longboard-link-x-lou-pop-up-may-10. For those wishing to come for Longboard’s oyster hour (3 til 6 pm featuring $24/dozen raw & grilled oysters and happy hour drink specials) or stay for dinner after the event, reservations may be made via Resy. For more information, visit and thelongboardsullivans.com and follow on social at @longboard_sullivans.